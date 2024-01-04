Detroit Metro Airport construction set to begin on Dingell Drive, Jan. 8

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Starting January 8, Detroit Metro Airport construction consisting of lane closures and delays on Dingell Drive will impact traffic and might cause some delays. Because of this some travelers, like Hani Abdallah, may arrive to the airport a little earlier than they would in the past,

"For me, for my comfort zone, yes 100%. For my wife? Absolutely not she'd cut it close but I'll definitely be adjusting,” Abdallah said.

The project will be year-round and will take place over the next three years. They will rehab road tunnels, improve road surfaces, lighting, ventilation, fire protection, electrical and storm water retention.

"I'm pretty sure its probably needed,” said Daniel Braswell, DTW traveler.

In August, Detroit was hit with heavy rain and the Dingell Drive tunnel flooded. Passengers trekked through water and walked along the side of the shut down road. Many missed flights and the traffic back-ups were massive both inside and outside of the airport.

In 2025, during the second phase of the project, there are plans to rehab the exterior drainage and waterproofing systems. It’s still in the planning phase, but over the next three years, this is an important reminder to arrive early and expect delays.

"Hopefully it doesn't impact us that much but anything to improve the infrastructure is always a good thing,” Abdallah said.

The airport does note that access to parking decks, lots and the Westin Hotel will not be impacted and most of this project has been funded by a $1.2 trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress in 2021.