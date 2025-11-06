Detroit Metro Airport expected to see 10% cut in flights amid government shutdown

(WXYZ) — Detroit Metro Airport is one of the 40 airports that is expected to see a 10% cut in the number of flights per day amid the government shutdown.

That's according to a list of airports obtained by ABC News. According to ABC News, the cut would go into effect on Friday and reductions will start at 4% and work up to 10%.

The cuts will only affect domestic flights, and will go into effect Friday morning, according to FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

"Our sole role is to make sure that we keep this airspace as safe as possible. Reduction in capacity at 40 of our locations. This is not based on light airline travel locations. This is about where the pressure is and how to really deviate the pressure," Bedford said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Other airports included in the list obtained by ABC News include Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson, all three New York City airports, LAX, O'Hare and more. You can see the full list here.

Detroit is a major hub for both Delta and Spirit, and according to the airport's website, it sees more than 800 flights per day from three continents.

It's not clear which flights would be impacted.