Detroit Metro Airport shuttle bus crash sends 4 to hospital

Detroit Metropolitan Airport
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jul 09, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit Metropolitan Airport employee shuttle bus crash sent several riders to the hospital, an airport spokeswoman said.

The bus "collided with the tunnel walls on southbound Dingell Drive" around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Erica Donerson, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement to The Detroit News.

Five people on the bus, including the driver, were injured, she said, and four were hospitalized.

None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, Donerson said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The crash prompted officials to close some roads near the site, but they all reopened by 9:30 p.m., Donerson said.

