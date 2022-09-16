Detroit mother charged in connection to the shooting death of her 8-year-old child

(WXYZ) — Wayne County prosecutors took a strong stance charging a mother whose 10-year-old son fatally shot his sister. That mother was charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second degree child abuse, and three counts of a felony firearm.

During the virtual court hearing, the mother was overcome with emotions—dealing with the death of her 8-year-old child Asianay Grahmn while also being charged for her death.

"Obviously the charges here are serious resulting from another very, very tragic situation where loaded firearms are left within the reach of children. And now, Miss Graham has lost one of her children to a gunshot wound,” the Wayne County judge said.

It’s alleged that 31-year-old Erica Sade Graham was not home when her 10-year-old son found a gun and accidentally killed his sister.

"She was a very nice little girl. She was double promoted. 8 years old in the 4th grade, very nice," former neighbor D'juan Harris said.

Since the beginning of the year at least 65 children in the city have been injured by guns. 12 children have died from guns.

"It is something that I struggle with. A number of these cases lately is so tragic and puts people on notice that leaving these firearms in this way, creates a danger to children," the Wayne County Judge said.

Graham is now home after being released on a $150,000 bond, a tether, and a devastation lesson.

"I don't think Miss Graham will ever again in her life put a firearm within the reach of her children. I can't imagine a harder way to learn," the judge said.

It’s been a mission of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to crack down on these preventable deaths and she is hoping more parents and adults will be more careful and responsible with locking up guns in their homes.