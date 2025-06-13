DETROIT (WXYZ) — A grieving mother in Detroit is pleading for answers after her 17-year-old daughter was killed in a hit-and-run last weekend.

Myla Roberts was struck by a car while walking near Greenfield Road and Florence Street. The impact was so severe that witnesses say it threw her through the air. The driver never stopped and has not been located.

Detroit mother searching for answers after daughter, 17, killed in hit-and-run

Her mother, Myra Roberts, said she was devastated when police showed up at her door hours later.

“About six cars came to my home and it was the fatal squad,” Roberts said. “They told me my baby had been hit in a hit-and-run. Her body didn’t even make it to the hospital; she went straight to the morgue.”

Myla had left home around 11 p.m. Saturday to visit friends, her mother said. Sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, she was hit by a car.

“My baby died at 17, and she’ll forever be 17,” Roberts said.

Detroit police say their fatal squad is actively investigating the crash.

Across the street from the scene, neighbor Feara Zachery told 7 News she heard the collision from her home and rushed outside.

“The amount of speed that person had to have been going — because I heard the impact,” she said.

Zachery said another driver pulled over and told people at the scene, including police, that he saw the vehicle that hit Myla, a gold Tahoe. He said the driver was speeding and had to swerve out of his way.

“She flew up in the air and landed right there in the intersection,” Zachery said, pointing to the road.

“She just finished her senior year. We would’ve been planning her prom. Instead, we’re planning her funeral," Roberts said.

The family is raising funds for Myla’s funeral. A link to their fundraiser is available here.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Detroit police.