Detroit museums celebrate Educator Appreciation Month in August

The Detroit Historical Society is an independent nonprofit organization that oversees both the Detroit Historical Museum in Midtown and the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle. It preserves a collection of more than 250,000 historical artifacts, and each year the Society offers hundreds of educational programs.

This coming August 2025, the Detroit Historical Society will grant free admission for educators to attend both museums for the entire month.

The Society is reigniting their series on professional enrichment opportunities for educators.

“We’re excited to launch a new learning series where educators can earn SCECHs while exploring strategies that nurture both personal growth and instructional excellence,” Rodney Deal, Vice-President of Education, said. “Through hands-on experiences, reflective practice, and meaningful connections to Detroit’s history, this series empowers teachers to return to their classrooms refreshed, inspired, and ready to engage students in new ways.”

The Society offers professional development and teacher workshops throughout the year. The upcoming workshop series, "Rooted in Pedagogy, Reaching for Growth: A Fresh Start to the School Year," is an opportunity for educators to earn 6 SCEHs. There will be a History and Geography workshop on August 16, followed by a Civics and Economics workshop on August 30. The two workshops are free with registration.

Those educators permitted to take advantage of free admission to the museums are teachers, paraprofessionals, public and school librarians, in addition to educational support staff, and school employees. Educators will also be given discounts in the museum stores and discounted membership packages. All guest must display ID at the front desk from their associated educational facility, which includes a school or library ID or a paystub for free admission.

The Detroit Historical Museum is located at 5401 Woodward Ave. (NW corner of Kirby) in Midtown Detroit. The Detroit Historical Museum is open to the public Wednesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Historical content, virtual tours, and exhibits are available at detroithistorical.org.

The Dossin Great Lakes Museum is located at 100 Strand Drive on Belle Isle. A small admission fee is in effect as of January 28, 2022. Summer museum hours are Wednesday–Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.