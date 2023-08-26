Detroit musician discusses working with Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, other superstars

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Have you ever wondered what it is like working with the music industry's finest, like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Mary J. Blige?

60-year-old Kern Brantley is a Detroit-based bassist and musical director and has played with several big names.

"Lady Gaga, I was bass player for 6 years. I was musical director for Beyoncé, and Destiny's Child. Musical Director for Mary J. Blige, Diddy and the Bad Boy family. I've also worked with David Foster, Nicole Scherzinger," said Brantley.

With an impressive and growing list, Kern feels proud to represent Detroit and the city's rich musical history after working over 30 years in the music industry.

"We always used to play music around the house. I looked at it more as fun thing to do, kept me out of trouble and then I started to make money as I got older," said Brantley.

Brantley says it is the hard work that separates superstars from the rest.

"Beyoncé, I keep using her as an example. She is at every rehearsal. She goes to the band rehearsal. Then she goes to dance rehearsal. Then she goes to the gym and works out. Then she goes to the recording studio, to then sitting with the producer. So it's a whole day of just different activities with the same goal of being excellent," said Brantley.

And as a hard worker himself, Brantley appreciates the hustle, especially when a lot is riding on his shoulders as a musical director.

"Hiring the band, hiring all the musicians and some of the background singers. Sometimes the artist doesn't want to deal directly with the band, so they will come to me and say I need this and this, and it's my job to make it happen," said Brantley.

Brantley said, "You know, the super talented people like Eminem, Aaliyah, Aretha Franklin, right now we don't have an outlet, we don't have a record company that's strong enough," Brantley further added "Somebody very rich show up an start investing in Detroit music and artist. I definitely think the talent is still here," he said.

Besides working hard, Brantley advises aspiring artists to listen to every kind of music and come out to music festivals to support local talent.