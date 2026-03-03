Detroit named the "most underrated city" in the Midwest by Travel + Leisure

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is getting more recognition for travel ahead of the summer, as Travel + Leisure has named Detroit "the most underrated city" in the Midwest.

The article, published Sunday by Iona Brannon, is titled "I Live in the Midwest – This Is the Most Underrated City Everyone Should Visit Once."

"Incredible art, great dining, and river views. You can't keep Motor City down for long," the website says about the city.

It also details a plan for things that visitors should do when visiting, from the best hotels and restaurants, to the best time to visit and neighborhoods to see.

"Here, visitors will find a walkable downtown centered around a restored plaza and a meandering riverwalk. The city also has a rich arts and culture scene. While here, you can check out Diego Rivera's Detroit Industry Murals, the world-famous Motown Museum, and vibrant community hangout spots like Spot Lite. From historic jazz venues to Burundian restaurants and craft cocktail bars set on former church grounds, Detroit truly has it all, served with a heaping helping of Midwestern hospitality," the article reads.

It's the latest recognition for the city, as earlier this year, a global design magazine named Detroit the "city of the year."