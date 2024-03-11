Watch Now
News

Detroit native David Alan Grier is the announcer at the 2024 Oscars

96th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
David Alan Grier, left, and Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
96th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Posted at 8:09 PM, Mar 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-10 20:09:34-04

About one hour into the 2024 Oscars on Channel 7, the voice behind the show finally gave his name – David Alan Grier.

According to his iMDB biography, Grier is a Detroit native who went to Cass Tech High School and then the University of Michigan before going to Yale School of Drama.

His career started on Broadway as Jackie Robinson in "The First," where he wasn't nomninated for a Tony. He then worked on several films.

Most recently, he starred in "The Color Purple" and is set to star in "The American Society of Magical Negroes" which is set to be released this month.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning