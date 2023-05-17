Detroit neighborhood on edge after several cars were found shot up

A Detroit neighborhood is on edge this morning after several cars were found riddled with bullets.

Police are investigating multiple shootings in the area of Coyle and Joy roads, and a neighborhood camera captured one of the moments.

The video shows a group of people running through the neighborhood as the sound of gunshots echoed through the streets.

Neighbors who spoke to 7 Action News say they believe it was a group of kids who fired the shots, and they say the group is lucky that only cars were hit by the gunshots. It could have been a lot worse.

It was around 4:55 a.m. when Jyllian Vallis was about to leave to make DoorDash deliveries. The gunshots happened about 20 minutes before that.

"I was siting in bed and i woke my son's dad up and say, 'ou didn't hear that?' I'm like, 'you're telling me you didn't just hear six or seven gunshots from outside?' and he was like 'no,'" she said.

Vallis later realized the rear window of her minivan had been hit by one of the rounds.

"The bullet shot through here, so if it would have shot like that, I wouldn't be standing here right now. I probably would have grazed the back of my baby's head," she said.

Two other cars were also hit by stray bullets, and neighbors say just two days before that, another car was hit by gunfire.

Detroit police say while they're in the early stages of the investigation, they believe the shootings are connected.

Vallis said the neighborhood is mostly families and seniors, and many are living paycheck to paycheck.

"I've had to pay $100 and something, $75 to get a window taken out of another car and then $28 for the new window and then having to pay to get the window fixed, I've had to borrow the money from my mom who doesn't even have the money," she said.

Now, Vallis and others do not feel safe in their neighborhood.

"I gotta worry about kids shooting up cars for absolutely no reason," she said. "Mind you, one of the guys was actually in the car when he got shot up. What if that would have been me at 11 p.m., the time I get home?"

