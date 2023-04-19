Detroit no longer among nation’s dirtiest cities, report says

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This is great news because ozone pollution can really affect our health and even cause premature death if combined with other risk factors.

Every year, the American Lung Association analyzes data from air quality monitors. They look at ground-level ozone air pollution, annual particle pollution, and short-term spikes in particle pollution. The report showed that Detroit not only experienced fewer unhealthy days of high ozone compared to last year, but we also had the fewest days ever recorded for metro Detroit.

We’ve fallen from 24th place to 32nd place when it comes to ozone pollution.

Unfortunately, there is some bad news. The 24-hour short-term particle pollution in Detroit did get worse. We ranked 35th out of 223 metropolitan areas across the nation. And for annual particle pollution, we ranked 12th worst out of 200 metropolitan areas. So while we had improved ground-level ozone air pollution, we had more unhealthy 24-hour days than before.

Ozone forms at ground level when nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds get emitted from things like cars, trucks, paints, and cleaning supplies, as well as industrial facilities and power plants. And when they come together on hot sunny days, they react and cause ozone smog.

As for particle pollution, this refers to a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets in the air we breathe.

When ozone levels are high, people can experience chest tightness, coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Poor air quality can also lead to asthma attacks, increased risk of respiratory infections, and a need for people with lung diseases to seek out treatment.

As for exposure to particles, they can affect your lungs and heart. Studies have linked particle pollution exposure to nonfatal heart attacks, irregular heartbeat, decreased lung function, and even premature death in people with heart or lung disease.

We all need to take air pollution seriously. Because anyone who spends time outside is at risk. The people most at risk are children, those who work outside, older folks age 65 and up, pregnant women, and anyone with existing lung diseases.

When we have air quality alert days, it’s best to stay inside if possible, especially if you have existing respiratory issues or concerns.