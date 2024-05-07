Detroit nonprofit opens Midtown restaurant focused on community, building next generation of culinary talent

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit nonprofit has opened Epiphany — Nain Rouge Kitchen, a restaurant in Midtown, aiming to help build the next generation of culinary talent in the city and redefine American comfort food.

The restaurant, located at 664 Selden Street, will expand the Detroit Institute of Gastronomy (DIG) program, offer public cooking classes and host chef associations for chapter meetings.

Photos courtesy: Epiphany – Nain Rouge Kitchen

DIG along with Epiphany — Nain Rouge Kitchen will prepare apprentices for American Culinary Federation Certification and U.S. Department of Labor credentials.

“We are overjoyed to launch this next step for our non-profit. We are dedicated to redefining the essence of American comfort food by celebrating the rich tapestry of global flavors that have woven themselves into the local culinary landscape,” said Jeremy Abbey, executive director of business development, Soil2Service, in a press release. “We honor diverse cultures while invoking a sense of nostalgia and well-being through our food. Our commitment to culinary and hospitality excellence drives us to source top-quality ingredients and minimize food waste, all while building meaningful human connections through the shared experience of food. We look forward to welcoming guests to this new community space focused on food.”

The restaurant is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Photos courtesy: Epiphany – Nain Rouge Kitchen

There will be a Sunday brunch service on Mother’s Day and then every Sunday following from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The brunch menu includes the Epiphany omelette, trio of scones, shirred eggs, bread pudding French toast, and fresh squeezed mimosas.

To make reservations and learn more about Epiphany, click here.

