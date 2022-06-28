Detroit offering COVID vaccine appointments for kids 6 months and older

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit announced Tuesday it is now offering COVID vaccine appointments for children 6 months up to 5 years old.

The move comes after the emergency use authorization from the federal Food & Drug Administration.

The pediatric doses (and booster doses for children ages 5-11 who are eligible) are available by appointment at two clinic locations:

Detroit Health Department 100 Mack Avenue M-F 8 AM – 6 PM

Northwest Activities Center 18100 Meyers M-F 10 AM – 6 PM

SAT 9 AM – 1 PM

“This is welcome news for our youngest Detroiters. The data proves the vaccines are safe and effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and all variants. We know that young children and even babies can contract COVID-19, and vaccines reduce the severity of illness which keeps everyone safer,” said Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer, in a press release. “I encourage parents to talk to their pediatrician or our clinicians if they have any questions. Please get vaccinated, get your booster and get tested if you have any symptoms. They are the best way to help prevent spreading COVID-19 to others.”

A full list of vaccination sites can be found here.

