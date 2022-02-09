Detroit officer fires shots at carjacking suspect after Facebook deal goes bad

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Facebook Marketplace deal went bad and led to an officer- involved shooting on Detroit’s west side Tuesday.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. near Chalfonte and Strathmore streets.

A man made a deal to buy Air Jordans online, but it appears to have been a setup, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Police say a man and his young children were instead forced out of their vehicle and carjacked at the designated meeting place.

A special operations unit spotted the stolen car shortly after the incident and chased it for about two blocks. The car then stopped for officers. As the officers approached, the driver turned toward them, DPD said.

The department said an officer fearing for their lives fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

The driver was shot twice, police said. He's in temporary serious condition.

A juvenile was also detained.

The family who was carjacked is shaken but is OK.

Detroit Police Department Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald told reporters that he recommends that people meet at police precincts when making such deals.

“Unfortunately, they tried to do what was right and do it in a public place. Go to a police precinct, go to one of our precincts. And go there, go to the parking lot and arrange that deal and do it in daylight hours, it’d be better as well,” Fitzgerald said.