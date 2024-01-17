City hopes free admission in 2024 will help increase People Mover ridership

DETROIT (WXYZ) — “Since I stopped driving, it’s convenient for me,” said Jacqueline Johnson, lives in Downtown Detroit.

Five years ago Jacqueline Johnson traded in her car and home in Utica — for a new place in Downtown Detroit.

Johnson says she uses the Detroit People Mover, "almost every day.”

When she called to buy her pass for the year, she says she was a bit surprised to find she didn’t need one.

“She said you don’t have to pay, and I said that’s not true. So when I came in, I saw the signs, saying start your free ride, and it’s just wonderful,” Johnson said.

When 7 Action News met Jacqueline last Friday, she was kind enough to let us ride along with her on the People Mover.

“What are you doing at MGM, doing some gambling?” 7 Action News asked. “Yeah, it’s Friday!” Jacqueline said.

We didn’t wait long for the People Mover to arrive.

“Beautiful views, beautiful views! A chance to be up and see the city and view is wonderful it really is,” she said.

After a couple stops, it was time to say bye to Jacqueline.

“Have a great day!” she said.

And it wasn’t long until we were taking in the same views Jacqueline was talking about.

As the People Mover turned the bend around to Huntington Place, “are you seeing this view? Are you seeing how pretty this is right now? Look it, it’s Windsor!”

It’s this experience, Detroit officials hope draw people in.

“We are hoping that it will increase our ridership from last year by at least 50%, that’s a pretty big number,” said Robert Cramer, general manager with the Detroit Transportation Corporation.

People Mover ridership has doubled since 2022.

However, ridership is still just 42% of pre-pandemic levels.

If the People Mover being free isn’t enough for some, there are also some upgrades on the way.

Grand circus park and west riverfront stations are closing down this week. Theres going to be some major renovations at all of the stations, ahead of the 2024 nfl draft happening in april, right here in detroit.”

“Brand new cameras, PA systems, but also TV screens that will have information on when the next train is coming, when the operating hours are and also some interactive kiosks at the platform and at the street level to help people navigate what’s in and around the station area as well,” Cramer said of the upcoming improvements.

During renovations, two stations will be closed at a time.

The closures will be happening until March.

All of these changes are to entice more people to ride.

“If we want to move around the city, we can just hop on in. My boyfriend takes it to work, so we really are excited to be able to do that,” said Catherine Schneider, lives in Downtown Detroit.

“I just seen that the People Mover is free in 2024. I’m so excited!” said Jailcia Walker, lives in Detroit.

Right now, people can ride for free just for this year.

The board of directors for the Detroit Transportation Corporation will meet in July to review this pilot program to see if it should be extended into 2025.

