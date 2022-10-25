Detroit on pace to have driest year in decades

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit has not had a lot of rain this year, and new information says that Detroit could have its driest year in decades.

7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes looked at the numbers and found that in 2022 so far – as of Tuesday, Oct. 25 – metro Detroit has only had 19.66" of rain.

In the last five months, we have only have 7.79" of rain. Compare that to last year in the same time span, we had 25.96" of rain, which is more than 3 times as much rain.

Kevin said that by the end of the year, we need 4.74" of rain to get out of the top 10 driest years, but even another 7.44" this year would still make 2022 the driest in metro Detroit since 1988. That was the last time we had less than 27" of rain.

In 2012, there was 27.11" of rain which was the 26th driest, and 1996 was the 27th driest with 27.39" of rain.

The driest year on record came in 1963 with 20.49" of rain, while the fifth-driest was in 1971 with 22.79" and the 10th-driest in 1924 with 24.39"