Detroit on track for its driest year since 1971; 9 months have had below-average rain

(WXYZ) — There have now been six consecutive months of below-average rainfall in metro Detroit, and we could be on track for one of the driest years in history.

According to 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, only two months of the year have had above-average rain – February and May.

If we got no precipitation in December, it would be the fifth-driest year on record with 21.97", and the driest since 1971.

If we get the average amount of rain in December, it would be the 10th-driest year and the driest since 1971, and if we get the record December rain, it would be the 27th driest year.

The driest years at metro airport are below.

1963 – 20.49" 1889 – 21.06" 1934 – 21.58" 1958 – 21.73" 1971 – 22.79"

The monthly breakdown is below (bold months are below-average)

January – .52"

February – 2.61"

March – 2.18"

April – 2.75"

May – 3.81"

June – 2.35"

July – 1.86"

August – 2.32"

September – .99"

October – 1.06"

November – 1.52"