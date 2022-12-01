Detroit on track for its driest year since 1971; 9 months have had below-average rain

(WXYZ) — There have now been six consecutive months of below-average rainfall in metro Detroit, and we could be on track for one of the driest years in history.
According to 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, only two months of the year have had above-average rain – February and May.
If we got no precipitation in December, it would be the fifth-driest year on record with 21.97", and the driest since 1971.
If we get the average amount of rain in December, it would be the 10th-driest year and the driest since 1971, and if we get the record December rain, it would be the 27th driest year.
The driest years at metro airport are below.
- 1963 – 20.49"
- 1889 – 21.06"
- 1934 – 21.58"
- 1958 – 21.73"
- 1971 – 22.79"
The monthly breakdown is below (bold months are below-average)
January – .52"
February – 2.61"
March – 2.18"
April – 2.75"
May – 3.81"
June – 2.35"
July – 1.86"
August – 2.32"
September – .99"
October – 1.06"
November – 1.52"