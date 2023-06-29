Detroit opens respite centers for residents during air quality alert

The Detroit Health Department has opened respite centers to help residents stay safe as the smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to impact air quality across the state.

YOU CAN CHECK THE CURRENT AIR QUALITY HERE

Residents who don’t have working air conditioning can head to the following locations:

Adams/Butzel Center, 10500 Lyndon (313) 628-0990 (OPEN UNTIL 10PM TONIGHT)

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive (313) 628-2028 (OPEN UNTIL 10PM TONIGHT)

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (313) 628-2819

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (313) 628-2030

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers Road (313) 578-7500

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (313) 628-2000

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has extended the air quality alert for Southeast Michigan until Saturday July 1st at midnight.

Acting chief Public Health Officer Christina Floyd said that the health department is recommending that people limit their time outside, wear a KN95 mask and keep doors and windows closed if possible.

“We are continually monitoring the situation and are in close contact with our partners at EGLE, the City’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, as well as the City’s Environmental division,” said Christina Floyd in a press release.

Health effects of pollution from wildfires range from minor to serious. Minor effects include eye and respiratory irritation, serious infections can include worsening asthma and heart failure and premature death.

Older people, pregnant women, children and those with preexisting heart and respiratory conditions are more likely to get sick if they inhale the wildfire smoke.

Residents can sign up for the city's 365-alert system here.

