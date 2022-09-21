Detroit organization sends help to Puerto Rico after destruction from Hurricane Fiona

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroiters are stepping up to the plate to help Puerto Rico after it was pummeled by a Category 3 hurricane.

The storm wiped out power to the whole island and dumped more than 2 feet of rain.

Local organizations and even athletes are now coming to the island's aid.

Pictures and videos show stunning devastation in Puerto Rico. Rising flood waters even washed away a bridge that had just been rebuilt after Hurricane Maria.

"The wind you can hear, like mother nature talks and you can feel the anger," Miguel Mendez said.

Mendez grew up in Puerto Rico and as a child, he lived through two major hurricanes.

Even though he's living in Detroit now, his heart bleeds for family and friends still on the island. Many of them, he has yet to hear from.

"We are hoping that we can hear from my aunt by the end of this weekend or something (and) we can get in contact," Mendez said. "It is just like everything else, the whole island doesn't have power."

In 2017, Puerto Rico was nailed by Hurricane Maria. Much of the infrastructure was still being rebuilt when Hurricane Fiona hit.

"Fiona didn't have as much power as Maria did, but Fiona had more rain," Mendez said.

Aside from the damage, it's reported that at least one person was killed by flood waters.

"These are our brothers and sisters, these are their children, their grandparents, our grandparents," said Anita Zavala, the manager of Entrepreneurship and Wealth Building at the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation.

"We need to help them just like we would help each other," she added.

Zavala says the organization is planning a fundraiser and will ultimately send all donations to a local charity on the island.

"I just spoke with Chase Bank, and they are going to help us and donate some money to help put on the event. So we are just really trying to get the community together," Zavala said.

Puerto Rico native and shortstop for the Detroit Tigers Javiar Baez is also trying to do his part.

In an Instagram post, he said he's offering free meals to anyone on the island impacted by the hurricane. He owns a restaurant there called Taquiza Kitchen Bar and Terrace.

"It's Puerto Ricans all nationwide and around this time, we all get together and we all help the island because that's our motherland," Mendez said. "Regardless of where we are at."

The fundraiser is taking place at DHDC at 1211 Trumbull Street on Oct. 7 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Zavala says there will be Puerto Rican vendors, music and food.