Detroit Parks & Recreation to hold upcoming hiring fairs for the summer season

(WXYZ) — Summer is on the mind, and if you’re looking for a gig as the warmer months approach, Detroit Parks & Recreation is hosting three upcoming hiring fairs.

According to a press release from the city, Parks & Rec is hiring for a number of positions to manage the return of summer programming at the parks and recreation centers.

"We want the community to be a part of the return of recreation," said Keith Flournoy, deputy director, Detroit Parks & Recreation, in a press release. "Filling these roles is very important to support Mayor Duggan's vision for recreation and the recent historic investments in recreation throughout Detroit."

The first hiring fair is Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Adams Butzel Recreation Center at 10500 Lyndon.

The other hiring fair dates, times and locations are as follows:

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Kemeny Recreation Center

2260 S. Fort St.

1 pm – 4 pm

Friday, May 6, 2022

Heilmann Recreation Center

19601 Crusade

1 pm - 4 pm

Positions include:

RECREATION PROGRAM COORDINATORS

Full-time entry level recreation professional position, responsible for the daily programming and operation of recreation centers. ($15.95-$18.45/hr).

PARK AMBASSADOR

(SKILLS FOR LIFE – ENVIRONMENTAL TECH)

The Parks Ambassador performs a variety of tasks such as educating the public about and enforcing the park rules and regulations. ($15/hr)

PLAYLEADER

As a seasonal worker, organizes and directs the recreational activities at a recreation center or a city park. ($11.59/hr, eff. July 1, $15/hr)

SWIMMING INSTRUCTOR

Full time professional swim instructor position responsible the daily program and operations of a community swimming pool. Must have Water Safety Instructor Certification (WSI) and Lifeguard Instructor Certified (LGI). ($15.98 to $18.45/hr)

LIFEGUARD

Monitors water-related recreational activities at the municipal swimming pool. Applicants must pass swim test and we will train, pay, and certify.($13.02/hr, eff. July 1, $15/hr)

JR LIFEGUARD

Age 17 +, Monitors water-related recreational activities at the municipal swimming pool. Applicants must pass swim test and we will train, pay, and certify. ($13.02/hr, eff. July 1, $15/hr)

LOCKER ROOM FACILITY ATTENDANT

Monitors water-related activities at recreation center swimming pools. ($9.87/hr, eff. July 1, $15/hr)