Detroit People Mover begins running with limited service, free rides

(WXYZ) — The Detroit People Mover began running once again on Friday morning, with free rides for the first 90 days.

The train that runs through Downtown Detroit hasn't been running through the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

With the return of service, there will be limited operations and only six stations that are open. Trains will bypass the remaining seven stations along the route, and two stations will be renamed to help riders navigate. Those stations will be the former Joe Louis Station now called the West Riverfront Station and Convention Center will become Huntington Place Station.

Masks are recommended for riders.

In the weeks ahead, the Detroit People Mover will add stations with the number of events running downtown.

The stations that will be open are:

Michigan

Huntington Place

West Riverfront

Millender Center

Greektown

Grand Circus Park

Trains will travel counter-clockwise around the 2.9-mile circuit.

The train will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. It will not run on Sundays.