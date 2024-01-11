Detroit People Mover facing station closures through March 1 due to draft upgrades

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the Detroit People Mover is set to receive renovations ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, officials announced that there will be closures at stations.

System upgrades start Monday and go through March 1. The renovations include upgrades to cameras and public address systems.

During renovations, two stations will be closed at a time to the public. Trains will bypass closed stations. Riders are asked to use the next available station on their trip.

Station closure dates are listed below:



Jan. 15 - 19: West Riverfront and Grand Circus Park

Jan. 22 - 26: Huntington Place and Millender Canter

Jan. 29- Feb. 2: Michigan and Bricktown

Feb. 5 - Feb. 9: Cadillac and Times Square

Feb. 12 - Feb. 18: Greektown and Financial District

Feb. 19 - Feb. 23: Broadway and East Side Substation

Feb. 26 - March 1: Fort/Cass and Renaissance Center

“This round of upgrades will improve our ability to provide a safe transportation experience and to communicate more effectively with our riders,” Detroit Transportation Corporation general manager Robert Cramer said in a statement.

Last week, the Detroit People Mover launched a pilot program offering free rides through 2024.

Renovations were completed in 2023 for lighting and noise reduction.