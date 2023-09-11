Detroit People Mover shutting down for 2 days for noise reduction work

The Detroit People Mover is closing Monday and Tuesday for noise reduction work.

According to the Detroit People Mover, the steel rail-to-rail wheel connection points have resulted in a louder-than-normal travel experience over time.

So, the Detroit Transportation Corporation is smoothing the tracks in time for the Detroit Auto Show and beyond.

Because of that, the DTC will be shutting down the People Mover on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 to make the changes and complete the rail grinding.

“The equipment is hoisted onto the guideway,” explains DTC General Manager Robert Cramer. “It will make calibrations along the track to ensure that the rail is corrected and restored. We expect passengers and pedestrians will appreciate the difference – a quieter ride that will be a noticeable change.”

Regular service will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 13 for the Detroit Auto Show's media and technology days. The People Mover will also have special hours for the Detroit Auto Show.

Here's the People Mover schedule for the Detroit Auto Show