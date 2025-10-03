DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Transportation Corporation has launched an $800,000 study to examine potential upgrades to the Detroit People Mover, focusing on how the elevated rail system can better serve riders as downtown continues to evolve.

The system plan and downtown mobility study will explore both short-term and long-term improvements to the rail service that was originally designed in the 1970s for a very different downtown Detroit.

Detroit People Mover study aims to improve downtown transit system

"An office district, not a lot of residents. Not as many sports teams and events. And really, I think the biggest impetus is the continued growth of downtown as a residential neighborhood," said Robert Cramer, CEO of Detroit Transportation Corporation.

The study will examine immediate improvements that could be implemented relatively quickly.

"Could be as small as renaming stations, doing wayfinding, maybe adding or subtracting a station, maybe even improvements to allow two-way travel because right now, it's a one-way loop," Cramer said.

It will also take a dive into longer-term possibilities including expanding the People Mover's reach.

"Maybe expanding the entire footprint of the loop or even adding some spurs out to some major development areas. So, everything's on the table," Cramer said.

The Detroit Transportation Corporation, which owns and operates the rail service, has launched an online survey asking community members about their experiences traveling around downtown Detroit and locations they wish the People Mover better connected to.

"What are the things the People Mover is doing for you? And what sort of things would you want to get out of some future improvement? And that's really why we're here, to move people," Cramer said.

Current riders appreciate the convenience the system provides for downtown travel, though some have suggestions for improvements.

Joe Gehringer, a People Mover rider, uses the system to travel from his work building to events downtown.

"When I do ride it, it gets me to where I need to go. We're right downtown, so most of the time, we walk but for this one, it's a convenience going from our work building to a concert down here," Gehringer said.

However, riders like Gehringer would welcome smoother operations.

"Get rid of the jerking around a little bit," Gehringer said.

The study is expected to be completed next year.

