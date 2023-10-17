Detroit Pizza Passport celebrates all things Detroit pizza; here's how to sign up

Visit Detroit is celebrating all things Detroit pizza with the first-ever Detroit Pizza Pass, a digital pass helping people find the best pizza from the best pizza city in the U.S.

The Detroit Pizza Pass doesn't just celebrate Detroit-style pizza, it celebrates the best pizza in the area.

"Detroit's pizza heritage is unlike any other, and the Detroit Pizza Pass lets visitors savor it all. It's a celebration of our city's culinary creativity, and we can't wait to take people on this delicious journey," Visit Detroit President and CEO Claude Molinari said in a statement.

People can sign up through the Visit Detroit website and can then access their passport through their mobile browsers. There's no need to download an app.

Passport holders can earn points by checking in at different pizza locations and redeeming the points for different prizes.

"As the originator of Detroit-style pizza, we're excited to be a part of this new Detroit Pizza Pass program, and to be helping enthusiasts celebrate all things pizza in Detroit," said Michelle Mullen, Director of Marketing for Buddy's Pizza. "Detroit's amazing pizza legacy and its current, vibrant scene are things to honor and experience, and we're happy to play our part in both."