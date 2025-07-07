Detroit pizzeria makes list of '10 Must-Visit Pizzerias in the U.S.'

(WXYZ) — Detroit is known for many things, including pizza, and a list published last month in Food & Wine says one Detroit-style pizza spot is a must-visit pizzeria in the U.S.

The list of "10 must-visit pizzerias in the United States" has spots all across the country with a variety of styles.

Coming in at No. 4 on the list is Buddy's Pizza in Detroit.

"Detroit-style pizza has had a boom across the country in the last decade, and the original name in Motor City is Buddy’s, revving since 1946. Founders Gus Guerra and Concetta “Connie” Piccinato — a Sicilian woman — borrowed steel pans from auto factories, creating the first square pizza in the U.S., so they say. It’s still a treat, flipping the order of toppings (pepperoni, brick cheese, then sauce), and hitting all those square corners and crispy edges," Food & Wine wrote about the pizzeria.

Watch below: The story of Detroit-style pizza

Here are the 10 must-visit pizzerias in the U.S., as ranked by Food & Wine.

