Detroit planting thousands of trees in neighborhoods; goal to plant 75K over 5 years

There's a huge new effort in Detroit that's adding thousands of new trees to the city's landscape.

The Detroit Tree Equity Partnership launched its mission last year. The ultimate goal is to plant 75,000 trees over five years to help clean the urban air, fight climate change, and shield the eyesores of blight.

The program is also growing new jobs, as the city needs people to both plant and maintain the trees.

They are looking to train 300 adults through Detroit.

Since 2022, the city said 8,000 trees have been planted, and thousands more are expected to be planted this fall, with a focus on the corridors of E. Warren Ave., W. McNichols Rd. and Joy Road, along with several neighborhoods that have low canopy coverage and elevated heat island.

"Commercial corridors are a cornerstone of our communities," said Whitney Smith, Reforestation Manager, City of Detroit. "On W. McNichols, you can find everything from grocery stores, churches, restaurants, shopping boutiques, and nightlife. Trees improve the vibrancy of our corridors by increasing their walkability and beauty. They also improve environmental conditions."

"Tree equity goes beyond simply planting trees; it's an opportunity to reduce heat islands, provide shade for kids to play under in the summer, and create jobs for people in the Community," explained Jack Akinlosotu, Director, Detroit of Sustainability, City of Detroit.