Detroit police: 4 shot after fight breaks out on city's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — At least four people were shot after a fight broke out in a group of people in Detroit Monday.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on McCoy Circle near Stringham Court and E. Warren Avenue.

The Detroit Police Department said they started receiving calls about an incident in the area where two groups of about 20 people were. Before officers arrived, police said shots were fired.

The group consisted of mostly teenagers, but there were adults present as well. It’s unclear why they were all gathered.

Police say four males were shot, but they are all expected to recover. A 15- and 16-year-old are in stable condition. An 18- and 29-year-old are in temporary serious condition. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital privately.

Gang intelligence teams, officers and detectives were at the scene investigating what led up to the conflict.

Authorities are looking for a female who may be connected to the incident. It’s unclear at this time if she was involved in any way or was a witness.

Detroit Police Department Chief James White said there was “absolutely” more than one shooter involved and says “enough is enough.”

“It’s unfortunate, it’s horrible. Whatever conflict they were having, not only did they put each other’s lives in jeopardy, but they put all the residents here as well in jeopardy,” White said, adding that the outcome could have been worse since residents near the shooting live in close proximity of one another.

Two weapons were recovered and police said they were looking for a third.