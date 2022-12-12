Detroit police announce new body cameras, non-lethal weapons aimed at helping de-escalate situations

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department on Monday announced that new body cameras and non-lethal weapons would soon be rolling out to officers.

The non-lethal weapons are aimed at giving those in the field the tools to help them resolve situations as peacefully as possible.

One of the new weapons fires a 40-mm foam round meant to cause disorientation. The round, police say, has a strong impact but that it’s not designed to break bones.

The second weapon is a pepper ball system, which would reportedly create a cloud of powder irritant.

“Every situation is different, but being able to have these on hand so we can go to something other than deadly force is going to be a tremendous help for us in the Detroit Police Department,” said Detroit Police Assistant Chief Eric Ewing.

In addition to the two new non-lethal weapons, the Detroit Police Department is also rolling out new body cameras.

These new cameras, police say, have a number of advantages over the currently worn cameras, including improved resolution and removable batteries.

