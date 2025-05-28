DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are promising to crack down on drifting and street racing in the city. It's a public nuisance 7 News Detroit has reported on over the last several years.

Police said they are stepping up enforcement actions and busted a drifting event on Monday night at the intersection of Grand River and McGraw avenues.

Watch the Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Detroit police announce plans to crack down on drifting and street racing

“Any given night, Detroit Police Department is going to have about a hundred officers that’s dedicated to drag racing and drifting along with block party response, and we’re going to respond as soon as citizens call and say there’s an issue of any kind,” Cmdr. Anthony O’Rourke told news media.

A resident, who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation told 7 News Detroit, “I was outside and they (were) on both sides of the streets. Both sides. Both sides. Making a whole bunch of racket. Cars spinning and all of that, and I was just like, ‘Oh.' I couldn’t rest."

“We're trying to be protective of us seniors... Give us respect. Stop it."

On Tuesday, Detroit police vowed to command that respect if drifters and observers fail to obey the law.

O’Rourke, DPD’s head of the organized crime unit, said enforcement actions will range.

“It could be ticketing spectators of these events. It could be towing vehicles. It could be forfeiting. It could be making arrests. It could be ticketing the drivers of these incidents," he explained.

The commander said the perpetrators often come from outside of the city.

"One of the individuals was arrested from St. Clair Shores. We have located people in Howell, Michigan, Brighton, Michigan, Algonac, right?" O’Rourke said.

"Individuals come into the city and they are also paid visits by us when it's convenient for us with tow trucks and arrests or citations.”

7 News Detroit spoke with a couple of local drifters who said there’s no legal outlet for it, but that there needs to be.

They’re asking for the city to provide a space and a pit that is regulated where people can drift.

They said it is containable. Otherwise, without a legal outlet, they say people will continue to violate the law.

That's the last thing the resident 7 News Detroit spoke with wants to hear..

“Stop all this noise and racket. I mean, the noise starts at like 4-something in the morning. I can’t sleep," she said.

In addition to potentially having one’s vehicle impounded, participants face a misdemeanor with a $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

