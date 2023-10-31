Detroit police are looking for a man missing since Oct. 3

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing, vulnerable man last seen nearly one month ago.

Robert Dunlap, 40, of Detroit was last seen on October 3 at approximately 3:00 p.m. in the 22100 block of Moross in Detroit when he was discharged from a local hospital and has not been seen or heard from since that day.

Dunlap, a black male, is approximately 6 feet and one inch tall and weighs between 180-200 pounds. He has brown eyes, a black beard and hair styled in an afro.

He was last seen wearing a red, gray, and black ‘Ralph Lauren Polo’ coat, gray sweatpants, and cream ‘Puma’ gym shoes.

Dunlaps brother says he suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and has seizures.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Robert Dunlap, please contact DPD’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501.