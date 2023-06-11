Detroit police are looking for a white Kia Sorrento connected to a fatal hit-and-run

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is looking for a person and vehicle involved in an early morning fatal hit-and-run on the city's eastside.

Sunday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m., DPD says a person driving a white Kia Sorrento with Alabama license plate number 47AWY72, fatally struck a man in the area of 7 Mile and Hoover in Detroit.

The victim is a man in his 40s.

No further information is known at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detroit police at 313-596-6110 or 1-800-SPEAKUP. Anonymous tips can be submitted at detroitrewards.tv and you may receive a $5,000 cash reward.