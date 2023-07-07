Missing 2-year-old girl in Detroit found safe

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A missing 2-year-old girl who was last seen in Detroit around 2 a.m. Friday has been found safe, police say.

Police say the mother and father of 2-year-old Jerrica Harris were in a verbal altercation around 9:10 a.m. Officers responded to the 9900 block of Cascade and arrested the 39-year-old man for disorderly conduct.

The mother told police she last saw Jerrica leave with the father around 2 a.m. from their residence in the 3200 block of Gladstone.

The father reportedly said he thought Jerrica was with the mother.

Police were seen investigating on Gladstone Friday. Around 5 p.m. Friday, police said the girl was found safe. It's unclear at this time where the toddler was found.