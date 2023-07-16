Detroit police are seeking information after multiple stabbing incidents Sunday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after multiple stabbing incidents occurred Sunday on the city’s east and west side.

Officers from DPD’s 7th Precinct responded Sunday morning at approximately 10:00 a.m. to the 9900 block of Gratiot Avenue on the city's eastside after receiving reports that a male in his 60s had been stabbed multiple times in the back and face by an unknown male suspect.

Police say, after the the suspect stabbed the man, he took unknown items from the victim and then fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

At this time no further information is know about these incidents. DPD’s 7th Precinct Detective Unit will lead this investigation.

Detroit police officers were dispatched Sunday to two locations on the westside of the city for reports of a “felonious assault in-progress.”

Police say at approximately 12:59 p.m. Sunday, officers from the 6th Precinct responded two locations, one near Warren Avenue and Brace Street and the other near Warren Avenue and Greenview Street.

Officers found one male suffering from a laceration wound to the head at one location. He was taken to a local hospital and his current condition is unknown.

Another male with a puncture wound to the hand was located by officers at the another location. He was also transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

DPD says these incidents are currently being treated as two separate incidents.

Suspect information in not available at this time.

DPD’s 6th Precinct Detective Unit will lead the investigation.

If you have any information, call DPD’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5600 or the 7th Precinct at 313-596-5700.

