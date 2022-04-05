Detroit police arrest 3, seize 12 cars for street racing & drifting over the weekend

(WXYZ) — Police are making it known that street racing and drifting will not be tolerated in the City of Detroit.

Cops have been cracking down on street racers over the past few years, and that continued on Friday.

Three people were arrested and 12 cars were confiscated after an incident near Woodmere and Vernor on Friday night.

People in nearby neighborhoods are fed up. one woman said people are treating the park as a race track, constantly doing donuts are the parking lot, regardless of who is around.

Tire stains are still on the sidewalk near Nancy Quezada's neighborhood in Southwest Detroit. She's lived there for three years now with young kids, but the park down the street is off-limits.

"We don't allow our kids to go to the park because it's dangerous," Quezada said.

Instead, she's created a jungle gym behind the gate so her kids can still play.

Joseph Zent said street racing has been a problem for years now.

"(They're) frequently do 70 miles an hour down this street and it's a 25 mph residential road," he said.

In June 2021, Detroit Police vowed to take a firm stance on street racing and drifting. In just one weekend last year, they gave out 62 tickets.

Police have said street racing can lead to big crowds, drinking, and even guns pulled during arguments. That's why spectators get in trouble, too. Police ticketed 25 of them on Friday.

DPD is asking people to call 911 if they see this happening, and if it's safe to do so, pull out your phone and snap a video of the street racing. You could catch a license plate and help them with their investigation.