Detroit police asking for public's help in October fatal hit-and-run

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to solve an October fatal hit-and-run accident.

Police say on Friday, October 28, around 11:30 p.m., the driver of a light-colored F-150 struck and killed a 46-year-old man near Grand River and Maplewood.

DPD release video in fatal hit-and-run

Officials say the F-150 may have been a 2015 or 2016 model with damage to the left side mirror and the right rear wheel wall.

The driver did not stop after the accident.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

