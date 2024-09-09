Detroit police, ATF offering $25K reward in killing of MSU grad at July 4 block party

Detroit police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are offering a $25,000 reward in the killing of Jordan Thornhill at a July 4 block party.

Detroit Police Chief James White and ATF Special Agent in Charge James Deir announced the reward on Monday.

Flaked by Jordan's parents, White asked people who may have information to come forward, and said they need the public's help.

WATCH BELOW: Recent MSU graduate among victims killed at July Fourth block parties in Detroit

MSU Grad gunned down at block party

"Jordan was a bright young man with a promising future. He had recently graduated from Michigan State and he did not deserve to lose his life on our streets," White said.

Thornhill, 22, was shot and killed on July 5 at a block party in the area of Fenkell and Cherry Lawn on the city's west side. His family says he was a beacon of light to everyone.

"What we need is anything they may have, no matter how significant or insignificant," White said. "We’re confident that someone knows something. There were too many people."

White also said that preliminary investigation shows that the shooting could have been accidental and from celebratory gunfire as people fired into the air.

"We believe that someone knows what happened and has information that could bring some degree of closure to the family," White said.