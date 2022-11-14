Detroit police chief suspends 2 officers, 1 supervisor after woman killed in officer-involved shooting

(WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief James White said at a press conference Monday that he is suspending two officers and one supervisor following a deadly officer-involved shooting last week. Another supervisor was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

"I have concerns with the implementation of a number of policies," said White of his decision, saying it is a very complicated process as they review what unfolded last Thursday.

Chief White said he is recommending to the board that the suspensions will be without pay.

According to police, officers arrived at a home near Meyers and Midland to try and negotiate with a woman believed to be suffering from a mental health emergency.

Chief White played the 9-1-1 call during the press conference where you hear the woman's mother explain how her daughter was armed with multiple weapons and allegedly had assaulted a child in the home.

She also told officers the woman had a gun.

Officers arrived on the scene knowing there were children inside the home, according to police.

They reportedly tried to deescalate the situation, but police say at one point, when the woman opened the door again, officers entered and then the woman allegedly went for the gun before a struggle ensued and she was shot and later died from her injuries.

Detroit Police Chief James White says when children are at risk, decisions to protect them are their top priority, but the investigation is still underway.

The children are safe, police say. The grandmother was reportedly able to get the children out of the house.

Police say they are reviewing many different components of what unfolded.

Chief White said he took the disciplinary action announced today after having concerns how supervisors led on the case.

"This is a very difficult business … and I need leaders at all times to lead," said Chief White.

This incident comes just a little more than a month after Detroit police shot and killed Porter Burks also during a mental health call.

His family is now suing the city and five officers for $50 million.

Body cam video shows that Burks had a knife. When he moved toward officers with it, he was shot 19 times.

