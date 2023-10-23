Detroit Police Chief James White provided an update Monday on the murder of Samantha Woll, the president of Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue.

Detroit police exploring persons of interest in murder of Samantha Woll

Woll was found dead outside of her townhome on Joliet Place in Detroit's Lafayette Park neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say she was stabbed inside the home, and then they believe she stumbled outside and collapsed where her body was found.

According to White, they have a "number of people that give us interest," and the department is just short of calling one of the people a suspect. However, the investigation is ongoing and they are working to quickly identify a suspect.

White once again reiterated that the information they have right now leads them to believe the murder was not motivated by antisemitism and the suspect acted alone, adding the department believes there are no other groups or anyone at risk. He also said there was no sign of forced entry into her townhome.

According to White, the motivation for the crime appears "very different from a hate crime" based on the information the department has right now.

Detroit police say no evidence synagogue leader’s death motivated by antisemitism; investigation ongoing

Police said Woll left a wedding around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Her body was found around 6:30 a.m. Police would not confirm whether or not Woll left the wedding alone.

He continued to urge people to remain patient in the investigation and said he couldn't release all of the information because of the ongoing investigation.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samantha Woll, our Board President," the Synagogue said in a statement posted to Facebook. "At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available. May her memory be a blessing."

Woll was also on the board of the Jewish Community Relations Council and the American Jewish Committee.

“She truly believed in repairing the world around her, making the world a better place... Detroit is better, the world is better because Sam Woll was in it," said Sam Dubin, assistant director at JCRC/AJC.

DPD's Homicide Section is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on this is asked to contact them at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.