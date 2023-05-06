Detroit police find 2-year-old wandering on Detroit's westside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help locating the parents or guardians of a child found wandering Saturday.

Police say at approximately 12:00 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched in response to reports of a child found wandering in the area of Heyden and Cathedral on Detroit's westside.

The child, a male, is approximately 2-years-old and was wearing a gray shirt and a pull up diaper when officers found him.

As a precaution, the child was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

If anyone recognizes this child, or knows his parents, or guardians, please contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.