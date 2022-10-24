Detroit Police handling two barricaded gunman incidents on the city's west side Monday morning

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are handling two separate barricaded gunman situations on the city's west side this morning.

One is taking place on Vassar near Schaefer and the other on Santa Rosa near Cortland.

The incident on Vassar has been ongoing since 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The barricade started after an argument escalated between a 58-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman.

According to police, the man was shot twice during a struggle with the woman who was trying to take the gun away from him. Police say he was first grazed by a bullet and then shot in the leg after the woman's uncle tried taking the gun away from her.

Police say they are taking precautions with one as they want this to end peacefully.

According to police, the suspect has a criminal history of robbery and violent assault offenses.

Police are asking the public to avoid this area as negotiators are on scene trying their best to get the man and woman who are inside out safely.

On Santa Rosa near Cortland, Detroit Police say a woman was shot and the man accused of pulling the trigger is holed up inside a home.

Police responded to the scene for a call of shots fired around 2:35 a.m. and remain on the scene.

Both incidents are ongoing and will be updated as more information comes in.