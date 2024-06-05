Police arrest 2 women after fatal house fire on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a house fire this week that killed a woman and sent two others to the hospital.

The fire happened on Seminole Street near I-94 and Van Dyke on Monday at around 11 p.m.

The fire was so intense that it burned the side of the house next door. Neighbors say no one lives in that house.

“You know we don’t usually have situations like this here,” said Drew Caldwell, neighbor.

Drew Caldwell lives down the street from the house that caught on fire.

He’s lived in the neighborhood for 50 years and knew the woman who died.

“Quiet lady, just sat around and sat on the porch, was able to see her,” said Caldwell.

Police are investigating this fire as arson.

They arrested two women who they believe are responsible for setting the house on fire.

As for Caldwell, he has this message for the victim’s family.

“As a community, we are very upset and sad about it, anything that we all can do, let us know and we will try to do whatever we can do for the family,” said Caldwell.

The two suspects who were arrested in this case are likely to be formally charged later this week.