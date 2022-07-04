Detroit police investigating 'senseless' killing of DoorDash driver

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are calling the shooting death a DoorDash driver "a 100% senseless display of violence." The man was killed Saturday around 8 p.m. on what police say was his first day on the job.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure we can bring a resolution to this family for this incident," Detroit Police Department Cmrd. Arnold Williams said.

Williams said a relative was with the delivery driver at the time at the Clement Kerns Gardens housing complex off Rosa Parks Boulevard and Bagley Street.

“Again, it was his first day on the job. As he was going up to make the delivery, a vehicle drove by, fired shots. He was shot one time in his foot. The vehicle then circled around the block, came back around and fire multiple shots, fatally wounding the actual DoorDash driver," the officer explained.

When asked if there was any indication this was a targeted hit, Williams replied, “So, right now it’s still early in the investigation. I mean, it certainly seems unnatural that somebody would come back around after doing such a thing, but it’s still too early in our investigation to say.”

Cliff Gary, whose mother lives close-by, said he came upon the scene while visiting her.

“It was weird pulling up and just seeing the whole backyard fenced off. Like, just gated off with caution tape and police and actually seeing a body laying right there," he recalled. "It was a lot people out there spectating. So a lot of kids saw that too.”

He said the kids are his primary concern since they've had a traumatic experience and having to explain to his own children what happened behind their grandmother’s home.

“I was thinking last night, what can we do? You know, make the kids feel comfortable," Gary said. "Back in the day, I grew up on 7 Mile. We did a neighborhood watch or block meeting, block club.

“Maybe we could do something like that around here or at least do something for the kids and make them feel comfortable and safe again because it’s still their home," Gary continued.

Detroit police say they plan to put a vehicle description out soon.

Any with information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.