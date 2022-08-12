Detroit police looking for 3rd suspect who fired gun shot at officer during chase

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit say they have two people in custody and are searching for a third person who fired a gun shot at an officer during a pursuit.

The incident happened Thursday evening near W. McNichols Road and Birwood Avenue.

Detroit Police Department Chief James White said officers were driving westbound on 6 Mile Road when they heard gun shots. They saw shots fired from one vehicle at another vehicle.

When they approached one of the vehicles, people inside the car told officers that they had just been shot at.

Officers found the second vehicle. People inside that car told officers they were the ones that had been shot at.

Officers then tracked down the first vehicle police had spoken to. As officers attempted a traffic stop, that car took off and hit a third vehicle. The suspects got out the car and took off on foot.

Officers searching the area found a woman who said she encountered one of the suspects when she was returning home with her children. The suspect asked the woman if he could hide inside her home. Police say the woman said no and went into her home.

The suspect stole her vehicle and left, police said.

Another suspect being chased by officers while on foot fired a shot at an officer who was closing in on him, police said. The suspect jumped a fence, dropped his gun and took off.

The officer did not return fire.

The suspect’s weapon was recovered, and two arrests have been made. Police are searching for the third suspect who shot at the officer.

A description of the suspect has not yet been released as of Thursday evening, but police said he was wearing all black. The stolen car he was in is a silver 2010 Ford Flex with license plate BVM574. Police are continuing to look for the stolen vehicle.

Police say a better description of the suspect will be released at a later time.

Michigan State Police assisted Detroit police with a K-9 search.

“We’re very fortunate. He’s blessed to be here, upright, talking and okay and ready to go back to work. It’s incredible the commitment that our officers have to serving this community,” White told reporters near the scene.

