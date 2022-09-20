Detroit police looking for man who carjacked a 95-year-old woman Monday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect who carjacked a 95-year-old woman.

The incident happened in the area of Woodward and Merrill Plaisance Street at around 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Police say the woman was sitting in her 2015 Dodge Chrysler 200 when the man approached to ask her a question.

The man then jumped into the driver's side of the car and fought with the woman before driving off with her still in the car. After about 2 miles, when the car reached the area of W. State Fair and Bauman, the woman was able to get out of the car.

The suspect then drove off in an unknown direction.

The woman was evaluated at the scene by medics and refused treatment.

The incident is under investigation. Police say the suspect is described only as a clean-shaven man between 23 and 45 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- Speak Up.