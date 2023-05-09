Detroit police looking for man who smashed a window at Cafe D'Mongo's using a chair

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a man responsible for vandalizing Cafe D' Mongo's in Detroit.

That incident happened Saturday night and security video shows the suspect throwing a chair into the establishment. 45 minutes later, owner Larry Mongo says he was alerted that someone was in the building. You can see also see that man on security footage, and he only ended up taking six dollars.

Baffled at how the man got in Larry went through the footage.

"I said, 'When did he break the window?' We couldn't find it. We said, well rewind some more, and there's sir Duke," Larry said.

That's when cameras caught a man walking by the bar, stopping to look at the patio furniture before grabbing a chair and throwing it through the window.

He stops looks into the bar and looks at the patio furniture

"It seemed like he exploded. He looked, took the chair then bam, took off," Larry said.

That suspect never broke into the bar. He just runs off into the night.

"When you look at that video, you have to say, why?"

Detroit Police say they are looking for the suspect, sharing his photo with the public in hopes that someone recognizes him. Larry hopes he's caught soon too and get's help.

"I'm more concerned about the damage that young man is going to do in the future if he doesn't get any help now," he said.

Cafe D' Mongo's is a Detroit bar with rich history. Celebrities like Michael Jackson, Quentin Tarantino, and Ryan Gosling have all visited the establishment.

Detroit Rewards TV is offering $250 to anyone with information. You can also call DPD's third precinct at 313-596-1340.