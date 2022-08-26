Detroit police looking for missing 27-year-old man with bi-polar disorder

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing man with bi-polar disorder.

James Iwankowski, 27, was last seen Aug. 16 around 4 p.m. leaving a Marathon gas station on Livernois near Tireman Avenue.

Iwankowski is described as 5-foot-8 and about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue football jersey with yellow trim, black calf-length pants and brown loafers.

Iwankowski’s mother told police her son has bi-polar disorder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.