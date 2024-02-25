Detroit police looking for missing, vulnerable man last seen on Feb. 10

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing, vulnerable man last seen on February 10.

Brandon Williams, 34, of Detroit was last seen on February 10 at approximately 8:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of Chrysler Dr. in Detroit when he was last seen.

Williams, a black male, is approximately 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 196 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and a tattoo on his chest with the word ”Harmony.”

It is not known what Williams was wearing when we he went missing on February 10.

Williams’ brother says she suffers from a mental illness.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Brandon Williams, please contact DPD’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.