Detroit police looking for missing woman with mental illnesses and dementia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing woman who has bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease and dementia.

Denise Harkless, 71, was last seen Tuesday when she left her home on Outer Drive near Winthrop Street around 1:30 p.m.

She's described as 5-foot-1, about 200 pounds and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green, purple and pink dress and white and pink shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5801.