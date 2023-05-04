Watch Now
Detroit police looking for missing woman with mental illnesses last seen in April

Posted at 3:53 PM, May 04, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing woman with mental illnesses who was last seen a month ago.

Kristen Moser, 39, was last seen April 3 at around 9 a.m. on Rosemary Street near Barrett Avenue.

Detroit police say she left her home and did not return. Moser’s caregiver told police she has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Moser is about 5-foot-7 and 166 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hat, burgundy scarf, white shirt, red pants and white Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.

